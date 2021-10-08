CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Board Exam: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has said that class 10 and 12 students appearing for the Term 1 CBSE Board Exams can only use only pens to mark their answers. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the CBSE has decided to conduct classes 10, 12 board exams into 2 terms— covering 50 per cent syllabus in each. While the MCQ-type term 1 exams will be held in a flexible schedule of 4-8 weeks duration from next month, the subjective term 2 exams are scheduled for March-April, 2022.Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result Verification Request Portal Open Now. Here's How to Apply

Speaking to the Times of India, Sanyam Bharadwaj, controller of examinations at CBSE said that additional blank space or circle would be given in the OMR answer sheets for the comfort of candidates.

“While revision if the candidate realises that they have selected the wrong choice, they can strike it off, select the correct circle and write the same (like 1, 2, 3 or 4 or a, b, c or d) in the additional blank space,” Times of India quoted Bharadwaj as saying. Bharadwaj asserted that such responses will be calculated on the basis of a combination of intelligent character recognition (ICR) and optical mark recognition (OMR) techniques.

What about practical exams?

On being asked about the practical exams, Bharadwaj said the Term 1 practicals would be conducted by schools themselves. However, Term 2 practicals would be conducted by the CBSE based on the Covid situation and the vaccination drive.

When Will Board Declare The Date Sheet and Guidelines For Term 1 Exam?

While the exact dates of CBSE Term-1 exams are awaited, speculations are rife that the board will release the timetable and exam guidelines by mid-October. Speaking to a portal last month, CBSE official Rama Sharma had confirmed that the board will release the date sheet for the term 1 exam for Classes 10 and 12 soon at the official website cbse.gov.in.

Term 1 exam pattern

MCQ based objective type questions will be asked

Case-based reasoning-type MCQ questions might be asked

Students will get 90 minutes to answer all questions

The exams will be held within 4-8 weeks.

Term 2 exam pattern

Term 2 exams will have case-based, situation-based, open-ended questions

Short and long answer type question will be asked

Duration 2 hours

What Will Happen if the Situation Deteriorates Again?

In case there is any disruption of the Term 2 exam, more weightage would be given to the Term 1 exam, CBSE’s Sanyam Bhardwaj had said earlier. “The decision for the same will be taken only towards the end of Term 2 exams”, he had added.