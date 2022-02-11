CBSE class 10, 12 Term 2 Board Exams: The Central Board of Secondary Education is all set to conduct CBSE Term 2 Board Exams 2022 for Classes 10 and 12 in offline mode from 26 April. “The board, after discussions with various stakeholders and taking into consideration the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country, has decided to conduct Term 2 examinations offline,” said CBSE exam controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.Also Read - CBSE Term 2 Board Exams to Begin in Offline Mode From April 26, Date Sheet to Be Released Soon

Students appearing for these exams need to prepare well for term 2 examinations to get good grades. But the students are mostly confused about where they can start and practice to get a good result. Worry not, we are here to help. Well, it is important to practice with additional subjective sample papers to get a 100 per cent result. The sample paper is designed by keeping every student in consideration and also letting them know where they need to start to get good grades.

While a detailed datasheet for the exams is yet to be out, the board has said that it will follow the subjective pattern that was released with the sample question papers for the exams. Sample papers were released last month on the CBSE academic website.

Here are some subject-wise guidelines and suggestions that students may follow for maximum scores:

Science and Social Science

For the Class 10th Science and Social Science paper, attempt the answer by following the inverted pyramid rule. Try to keep the points in an orderly fashion, with the most important points at first.

If the question asks you to distinguish between two things, write the answer in a column-wise format.

For a question carrying two marks, you must write four points at least with examples. For a five-mark question, you are expected to write around five points. Do not forget to write a summary in the last sentence.

Use a sharp pencil, draw neat diagrams and label them. Follow this practice for the questions carrying at least five marks or more.

In social science, when you are attempting the map work – do not forget to put the question serial number on the top left corner of the map and circle it.

While navigating through the question, you should first jot down all the given information in order as it appears.

Always draw a margin on the left side of the answer sheet, keeping in mind the supplementary sheets.

Maths

The format for a Maths answers can be – given, to find, formulae, proof format and answer in units.

In the Maths board exam, also draw a margin on the right-hand side of the answer sheet for rough work.

If there is graph paper, mark and label the axis. Ensure you write the question number and the scale on the graph paper. Try to keep graph paper in the middle of the answer sheet or preferably next to the question.

English