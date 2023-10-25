Home

CBSE 10th, 12th Timetable 2024 Big Update: Board Likely To Release Datesheet On This Date, Direct Link Here

The CBSE board exams are set to start on February 15, 2024, and will continue for about 55 days, concluding on April 10, 2024.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2024: CBSE 12th Board Exam Dates Soon at cbse.gov.in; Sample Paper, Syllabus, Subject Offered

CBSE News: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the datesheet for classes 10 and 12 board exams 2024 soon. The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 students who are preparing for the examination are asked to keep all the details ready for the fast and easy access to the CBSE 10th, 12th Datesheet 2024. Soon after the formal announcement of the datesheet, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. cbse.gov.in. According to the sources, the board is likely to announce the timetable after Diwali. However, the candidates must note that board has not notified any official date for the declaration of the timetables.

For the 2024 CBSE Board Exam, over 34 lakh students have enrolled.

To recall, the CBSE has announced the class 10 and class 12 board exam dates. The CBSE board exams are set to start on February 15, 2024, and will continue for about 55 days, concluding on April 10, 2024.

CBSE DATESHEET 2024: HOW TO DOWNLOAD

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which the candidates can check the results:

Go to the official CBSE website, cbse.gov.in or cbse.nic.in. Look for the notification link titled ‘CBSE Datesheet 2024 Class 10th & 12th.’ Click on the link to open the CBSE Date Sheet 2024 PDF for classes 10 and 12. Once the datesheet appears on the screen, download and save the PDF for future reference.

LIST OF OFFICIAL WEBSITES TO DOWNLOAD CBSE DATESHEET 2023:

www. cbse.gov.in

www. cbse.nic.in

The candidates must note that they will now have the option to appear twice a year for the Class 10 and 12 board exams, as stated by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, making it a voluntary choice rather than a mandatory requirement.

“The students will have the option of appearing for the exams twice a year, just like the engineering entrance exam JEE. They can choose the best score…but it will be completely optional, no compulsion,” says Dharmendra Pradhan.

