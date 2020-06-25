New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday gave its decision to the Supreme Court and announced the remaining board exams in 29 subjects scheduled to be held from July 1 to July 15 stand cancelled. The central board said that it will conduct the exams again when the condition is conducive. Also Read - Will CBSE Pending Exams be Cancelled? Decision in Supreme Court Today | 10 Things to Know

The CBSE told the top court that Delhi, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu had conveyed their inability to conduct the board exams due to the extreme number of coronavirus cases that could risk the lives of students, teachers and other staff members on duty.

When asked about the evaluation and option of appearing for the exams later, Solicitor General, appearing for the CBSE, said that the option will be available for students appearing for Class 12 exams. The Class 10 exams that were remaining in northeast Delhi stand cancelled.