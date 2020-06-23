CBSE 10th and 12th Board Exam 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce its decision to the Supreme Court on the remaining Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations in 29 subjects in the next two days. Also Read - Jagannath Rath Yatra 2020: Rituals Begin in Puri Without Devotees; Modi, Shah Extend Greetings

"The decision-making process is at an advance stage and would be finalised by Thursday," the Solicitor General said today, appearing for the CBSE. The top court has deferred the next hearing till 2 PM on Thursday.

A plea was filed in the SC last week, demanding the CBSE to declare results based on exams already conducted, and calculate average marks on the basis of internal assessment, raising concerns that conducting exams at this stage would risk the lives of thousands of students, teachers and staff members.

The petition urged the central board to quash the recent notification on May 18 declaring the date sheet for remaining exams, and stay it till the court gives its judgement. A similar request was also pitched to the CBSE by Delhi, Maharashtra, and Odisha government as parents worried their children would catch COVID-19 infection.

The central board had said that it would take a decision on the same “very shortly”.