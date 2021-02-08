CBSE Registration: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has reopened the registration and correction window for the Class 10 and 12 CBSE Board Examinations 2021. The schools will now have an additional week to fill the LOC for the students who were let out in the earlier registration process, according to the official notification. Also Read - NEET 2021 Will be Held More Than Once, Date Announcement Soon, Says Education Minister

The candidates must note that the board will also be reopening the correction window in case of corrections needed for the LOC (List of Candidates) appearing for the CBSE Class 10 and 12 board examinations 2021. Also Read - CTET Answer Key 2021 to be Released by CBSE Soon at ctet.nic.in | Check Latest Updates & Important Points Students Must Know

The decision came after the board received requests from schools in addition to the already submitted LOC and the last-minute corrections. Also Read - Food For Concentration: Brain-Boosting Food Items That May Keep You Sharp And Help Excel in Exams

According to the sources, the board will also be taking into account the challenges faced by the schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown issued.

The old CBSE affiliated schools are allowed to fill the LOC for their left out students in classes 10 and 12 from today – February 8, 2021, to February 13, 2021, according to the official notification.

As per the Correction in Registration Data/LOC already filled by the schools, the window will be reopened by the CBSE From February 15, 2021, to February 20, 2021.

The board will also permit the schools to register the students in classes 9 and 11 without late fees and this will be open only for schools that have been newly affiliated to the board.

The old schools can also register their left out students but a late fee will be applicable. The additional registration for the classes 9 and 11 students will be opened from February 13, 2021.