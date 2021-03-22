CBSE 10th and 12th Board Exam 2021: The CBSE class 10 and class 12 students who are preparing for the board examinations, we have some important news for you. As per the latest update, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released two important notices for the upcoming CBSE 10th and 12th Board Exams 2021. The candidates can check the notices on the official website of the board i.e. cbse.gov.in. The candidates must that the notices released by CBSE provides important information about the Additional Subjects, Improvement Exam. Also Read - CBSE Board Exam 2021: Class 10, 12 Students Can Now Change Their Exam Centre. This is How

The students can log onto the official website i.e. cbse.gov.in to check out these notices.

CBSE Notice About Period for Appearing for Additional Subjects

CBSE Notice About Permitting Students for Improvement of Performance in Compartmental Exam

CBSE 10th 12th Board Exams 2021: Important notices

Period for appearing in additional subjects: As per the rules, a candidate who has passed the board examination can apply for the additional subjects within 2 years of passing the exam. Earlier the period for appearing for the additional subject was 6 years.

Permitting students for the improvement in the examination: Candidates who will improve their performance in the compartmental exam will be given a combined mark sheet. Best of two marks obtained in the subject will be considered for the declaration of the results.