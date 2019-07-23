CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the results of Class 10 compartment exam soon at the official website. Therefore, students who attempted the exam are advised to keep a tab on cbseresult.nic.in for updates.

The Class 10 Compartment examination was conducted from July 2 to July 9, 2019, at 591 centres across the country. A total of 73,205 students had taken part in in the examination held this year.

Here’s how to check your Class 10 CBSE compartment result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website — cbseresult.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the Senior School Examination Class 10 Result 2019 – Compartment

Step 3: Enter all the required details such as your name, roll number and admit card ID.

Step 4: Click on the submit button. Your results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: After checking your results, download and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Meanwhile, on July 18, the Class 12 Compartment examination 2019 was declared. It was conducted from July, 2 onwards.