CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 10 compartment results on the official website. Students who appeared for the examination can check their scores by visiting the website at cbseresult.nic.in.

The CBSE Class 10 compartment examination was conducted from July 2 to July 9 this year at 591 centres across India. A total of 73,205 students had taken part in in the examination held this year.

Students are advised to keep their admit cards handy to check their scores.

Follow the steps below to check your CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE, i.e., cbseresult.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘Senior School Examination Class 10 Result 2019 – Compartment’.

Step 3: Enter the required details like your name, roll number and Admit Card ID. Click ‘Submit’.

Step 4: Your results will display on your screen. Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

Meanwhile, the CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2019 was declared on July 18. The examination was conducted from July 2.