CBSE Compartment Result 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday announced the results of class 10th compartment examination. Those who appeared for the examination can check their scores on the official website of the board—cbseresults.nic.in

A total of 56.55% students passed the compartment exam this year. The board had conducted the class 10th Compartment examination from at 1248 centres on September 22 to 30, 2020.

How to check CBSE 10th Compartment Results 2020 after it is uploaded:

1. Visit the official website at cbse.nic.in

2. Submit your credentials to login

3. Your CBSE 10th compartment result will be displayed on screen

4. Download and take a print out of the marksheet for future reference.