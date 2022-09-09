CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education on Friday declared the CBSE Class 10 Compartment Results 2022 and the same can be checked by all the candidates who appeared in the exam on the official sites of CBSE — cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Apart from the official websites, the result is also available on UMANG app and DigiLocker app.Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2022: Check Schedule For Verification, Re-evaluation Here

The CBSE Class 10 Compartment Exam was conducted from August 23 to August 29. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result through the official site of CBSE by following the simple steps given below.

How to Check CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2022?

Visit the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in

Click on the results link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on CBSE Class 12 Compartment Results 2022 link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Direct link to check CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2022

Meanwhile, the verification of marks for the students who are not satisfied with their performance in the compartment examination will begin from the second day of the date of declaration of result to the third day of declaration of result. For more related details, candidates are advised to check the official site of CBSE.