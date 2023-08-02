Home

Education

CBSE Compartment Result 2023: Will Class 10 Results be Declared Today? Check Details on cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE Compartment Result 2023: Will Class 10 Results be Declared Today? Check Details on cbseresults.nic.in

The board conducted supplementary exams for those who failed to score the minimum passing marks in the final exams. The CBSE conducted the class 10 compartment exam from July 17 to 22.

A total of CBSE 21,65,805 students had appeared for the class 10 exam this year.

CBSE Compartment Result 2023: After Class 12 results, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2023 anytime soon. However, reports suggest that the CBSE Compartment Result 2023 will be declared on August 2. After the result is declared, students will be able to check their scores on the official websites at cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, or cbseresults.nic.in.

Trending Now

Notably, the board had declared the results for the class 10th regular board exams on May 12 and a total of 21,65,805 students had appeared for the class 10 exam this year. The overall pass percentage of class 10 was recorded at 93.12 per cent.

The board conducted supplementary exams for those who failed to score the minimum passing marks in the final exams. The CBSE conducted the class 10 compartment exam from July 17 to 22.

Apart from the scores, students must also go through the personal details mentioned on the Class 10 compartment exam result carefully. For any updates, the students should check the latest announcements available on the website – cbseresults.nic.in and stay updated with the information.

CBSE Class 10 Compartment Results 2023: How To Check Score

First log in to the CBSE’s official website at cbse.gov.in.

Then, you look for the link that says – “CBSE Compartment Exam Result 2023” when available.

In this section, select the class 10th, then enter roll number, admit card ID, school number, and centre number.

After entering all details on home page, click on the “Submit” option.

Then the CBSE 10th compartment result 2023 will appear on the screen.

CBSE Class 10 Compartment Results 2023: How To Check Score Through SMS

First you need to enter CBSE 10 followed by the roll number.

Text the message to 7738299899.Step 3: A text message with all the specifics of your results will be sent to you.

CBSE Class 10 Compartment Results 2023: How To Check Score Via Digilocker

First download the DigiLocker mobile app on your phone

Then you need to sign up using your Aadhaar number or registered mobile number

Select CBSE board link

Then you select the result link from the drop-down list

Enter the roll number, date of birth

Then you will get result.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES