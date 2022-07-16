CBSE 10th 12th Results 2022 LIVE: Students wait with bated breath for CBSE Board 10th 12th Results 2022 of Term 2. The CBSE 12th result 2022 date and CBSE 10th result 2022 date is yet to be announced. There have been speculations that CBSE Term 2 result may be declared by the end of July but there has been no official confirmation as of now. CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th result is expected in the last week of July, news agency ANI reported. The CBSE 10th Result may be released before CBSE 12th Result 2022 is declared. The CBSE Class 10 Result 2022 and CBSE Class 12 Result 2022 will be declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education on CBSE official website – cbse.gov.in.. Students can check CBSE Term 2 Results 2022 on official websites – cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in. Stay tuned to India.com for all updates related to Term 2 CBSE 10th result 2022 and CBSE 12th Result, toppers list, pass percentage and other details here.Also Read - CBSE Board Exams 2023 Latest Update: CBSE Secretary Announces 5 Major Changes In Assessment Process From New Academic Year