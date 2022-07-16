CBSE 10th 12th Results 2022 LIVE: Students wait with bated breath for CBSE Board 10th 12th Results 2022 of Term 2. The CBSE 12th result 2022 date and CBSE 10th result 2022 date is yet to be announced. There have been speculations that CBSE Term 2 result may be declared by the end of July but there has been no official confirmation as of now. CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th result is expected in the last week of July, news agency ANI reported. The CBSE 10th Result may be released before CBSE 12th Result 2022 is declared. The CBSE Class 10 Result 2022 and CBSE Class 12 Result 2022 will be declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education on CBSE official website –  cbse.gov.in.. Students can check CBSE Term 2 Results 2022 on official websites – cbseresults.nic.inresults.gov.in. Stay tuned to India.com for all updates related to Term 2 CBSE 10th result 2022 and CBSE 12th Result, toppers list, pass percentage and other details here.Also Read - CBSE Board Exams 2023 Latest Update: CBSE Secretary Announces 5 Major Changes In Assessment Process From New Academic Year

Live Updates

  • 9:47 AM IST

    CBSE 10th 12th Results 2022 Update: ‘Best of Either Terms’ – CBSE students demand on Twitter

  • 9:02 AM IST

    CBSE Class 10, 12 Results Date And Time LIVE: Many CBSE 12th class students are worried as varsities including Mumbai University have started the admission process for the academic year 2022-23. They have urged CBSE to soon declare the CBSE board result.

  • 9:00 AM IST

    CBSE Class 10, 12 Result LIVE: Students need to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each paper to pass term 2 exams 2022.

  • 8:56 AM IST

    CBSE 10th 12th Results 2022: When will CBSE board Class 10, 12 Term 2 results be declared, ask students | Students wait with bated breath for CBSE Class 10th Result and Class 12th Result 2022. Though an official confirmation is still awaited, speculations are rife that the CBSE would declare final results by July-end.