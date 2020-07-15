CBSE 10th Result 2020 Latest Updates: The wait is over. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday declared the class 10 results on its official website. As the results are out, students can access their scores on official websites – cbseresults.nic.in and results.nic.in. Also Read - CBSE 10th Result 2020 Declared: What if a Student Fails? How Much Marks Required to Pass?

Taking to Twitter, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has confirmed that the CBSE 10th Result will be out on Wednesday. Also Read - CBSE Class 10 Results 2020 Out: Patna, Noida Ahead of Delhi in Pass Percentage | Top 10 Trends

“My dear Children, Parents, and Teachers, the results of class X CBSE board examinations will be announced tomorrow. I wish all the students best of luck,” he said. Also Read - CBSE Class 10 Results 2020: Board Withdraws Fail Word From Documents, But Here is The Detail of Compartment Exams

The board this time announced the results through an alternative assessment scheme after it cancelled remaining exams in wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

7 Ways to Check Your Score Here:

Apart from the official websites, students can check their results in different ways. Some of these are mentioned here.

1) CBSE Official Websites

2) On Google

3) Through Call or IVRS

4) DigiLocker

5) Microsoft app

6) Umang app

7) SMS or E-mail

List official websites for students to check results

http://cbseresults.nic.in

http://cbse.nic.in

http://results.gov.in

As per updates, over 18 lakh students had appeared for the exam this year. The CBSE said over 1.84 lakh students scored above 90 per cent. More than 41,000 students scored above 95 per cent marks.