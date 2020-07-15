CBSE 10th Result 2020 Declared: Bringing cheers on the face of students, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday declared the CBSE 10th Result 2020. Students can check their score on the official website at cbseresult.nic.in. Also Read - CBSE 10th Result 2020 Declared: 7 Ways to Check Your Score, Pass Percentage | Details Here

As per updates, total 91.46% of students have passed the examination this year. Notably, there is an increase of 0.36% percentage in comparison to last year's 91.10%.

Interestingly, girls this year have outscored the boys with a pass percentage of 93.31 while the pass percentage for boys is 90.14%. For this year's exam, over 18 lakh students had appeared in the CBSE class 10 examination.

Pass percentage of Delhi schools

The overall pass percentage of Delhi schools recorded at 85.86 per cent as 2,65,756 students have cleared the exams this year. However, the national capital is witnessing an upward trend in pass percentages. Last year, Delhi recorded a pass percentage of 80.97 percent.

In the region-wise performance list, 2 Delhi regions (West and East) stood at 14th and 15th positions. These two regions recorded a pass percentage of 85.96% and 85.79% respectively.

Out of the total 186889 students who appeared for the CBSE 10th exam in Delhi-East regions, 160324 passed making a total pass percent of 85.79.

As per updates from the CBSE, over 18 lakh students had appeared for the exam this year and over 1.84 lakh students scored above 90 per cent. More than 41,000 students scored above 95 per cent marks.