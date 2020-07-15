CBSE 10th Result 2020 Declared: Putting an end to the long wait of students, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday declared the class 10 results. Also Read - CBSE Class 10 Results 2020 Out: Patna, Noida Ahead of Delhi in Pass Percentage | Top 10 Trends

As per the updates from the CBSE, girls have outperformed the boys this time again. The pass percentage was recorded at 91.46 this year. As per the results, there has been a marginal increase of 0.36 per cent in the pass percentage as against last year.

Notably, the CBSE did not announce any merit list this year keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

This time, girls achieved a pass percentage of 93.31, while the pass percentage of boys and transgenders is 90.14 and 78.95 respectively.

What if a Student Fails?

The CBSE in its notification had earlier mentioned that students who fail in one or two subjects will have second chance to appear for that particular subject through supplementary/compartment exams. The dates for such exams will be notified later.

How Much Marks Required to Pass?

According the rules mentioned by the CBSE, students at least need 33 per cent marks to pass in a subject. Moreover, for subjects which have practical and theory aspects, students have to pass in both separately. Then only, they will be declared pass.

This year, over 18 lakh students had appeared for the exam this year and over 1.84 lakh students scored above 90 per cent. More than 41,000 students scored above 95 per cent marks.