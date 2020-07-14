CBSE Result 2020: As the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the results of Class XII board examinations as a surprise on Monday, students of Class X can also expect their result anytime soon. Several reports have claimed that the board is likely to announce the result today or tomorrow. Also Read - CBSE Class XII Results: Meet Topper Divyanshi Jain From Lucknow Who Scores 600 Out Of 600

Last month, the board had told the Supreme Court that it would declare the results of both Class X and XII by July 15.

Here are the latest updates for students who are eagerly waiting for CBSE Class X Results 2020:

Surprise announcement on cards: Like CBSE class 12th result 2020, the board might announce the results for secondary examination without any prior notification. Sources close to CBSE have stated that the board is likely to continue its ‘shock and awe’ policy for Class 10th result 2020.

No merit list: “This year CBSE will not announce the merit list of board examination results’, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) official told news agency ANI yesterday. The statement came soon after the board announced results for Class XII board examination.

Results on Digilocker, Umang App: In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, schools affiliated with CBSE will not hand over the marksheets, passing certificates and migration certificates to the students. Instead, the documents will be shared with individual students via the online portal.

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker website – www.digilocker.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

Step 3: Select Class 12 passing certificate or Class 12 marksheet, which is required

Step 4: Login to your account using CBSE registered mobile number and access your marksheet

Step 5: Alternatively, you can use your Aadhaar Card number to log in

Step 6: Download it and keep the marksheet and other certificates safe for future reference.

Tele counselling: After announcing the class 12 board results, CBSE started its annual post-result tele-counselling. The facility will be available till July 27. Students and parents can raise their query related to the class 10 and class 12 board results via telephone, IVRD and textual counselling. The services can be availed from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm.