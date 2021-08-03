CBSE 10th Result 2021 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to declare the much-awaited 10th results 2021 at 12 PM today on the official websites – cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in. Similar to class 12, the board announced the date and time for the Class 10 Result hours before the declaration of final marks. “CBSE Class X Results to be announced today at 12 Noon. Dear Students Results can be accessed on https://cbseresults.nic.in or https://cbse.gov.in or DigiLocker. Find your Roll Number using the Finder here” tweeted the board. In the wake of the pandemic, the board had cancelled all the exams this year and has evaluated students on the basis of internal assessment. Stay tuned to India.com for latest news and announcements from CBSE. Also Read - CBSE Class 10 Result 2021: CBSE Board Releases Region-Wise Pass Percentage. Check List Here

CBSE 10th Result 2021 | Here Are The LIVE Updates Also Read - CBSE 10th Result Declared. Here's How to Download Marksheet Via DigiLocker

14:15 PM: This year, Kendriya Vidyalaya students has registered 100% result. While for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) schools, it is 99.99 per cent. Also Read - CBSE 10th Result 2021 DECLARED: 99.04% Students Pass, Girls Outshine Boys Again | Key Points

Heartiest congratulations to all young friends who have cleared the #CBSE Class X examinations. I wish for their healthy & bright future. To my friends who did not meet expectations this year, I urge them to not lose heart and continue working hard. Success will surely follow. — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) August 3, 2021

13:12 PM: Result of 16,639 students still under process.

12:56 PM: Almost 100% Pass percentage has been recorded this year. Approximately 99.04% of students cleared the exam

12:49 PM: Maintaining the previous trends, girls outshone boys yet again in CBSE class 10 exams this year by a margin of 0.35 per cent. A total of 99.24 per cent of girls clear the exam. The pass percentage among boys was 98.89%.

A-1: Top 1/8th of the passed candidates

A-2: Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

B-1: Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

B-2: Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

C-1: Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

C-2: Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

D-1: Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

D-2: Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

E: Failed candidates

12:42 PM: All you need to know about abbreviations in the marksheets.

XXXX – Improvement

NE – Not eligible

SJD – Subjudice

NR – Not registered

RW – Result withheld

RL – Result later

ABST – Absent

COMP – Compartment

UFM – Unfair means

12:41 PM: Since exams were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the CBSE won’t be releasing the merit list this year. The last time the board had released the merit list was in 2019. A total of 97 students, the highest so far, have clinched the top 3 spots then.

12:37 PM: Disappointed with marks? Here’s what you can do

Those unhappy with their results can apply for special exams at cbse.nic.in. The registration process will be begin soon.

12:35 PM: As per a list announced by the board, Trivandrum topped the list of regions with 99.99% pass percentage, followed by Bengaluru.

12:30 PM: Region-wise pass percentage

12:29 PM: Direct link to check CBSE class 10 result 2021 here

12:28 PM: To check results via SMS, students need to send cbse10 their roll number to 7738299899

12:30 PM: Students celebrate their good results on Twitter.

Got 99.8 % in 10th just short from excellence will surely get 100 % in 12th 🙏 #CBSEClass10result — Anjanish Tripathi (@Anjanish01) August 3, 2021

12:14 PM: The board has activated the result link on cbseresults.nic.in

12:07 PM: CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 DECLARED | Step-by-Step Guide to Check Scores

Visit the official results website cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in

Click on the next page and then enter your exam details like roll number and date of birth.

After submitting details, check your CBSE Board results for class 10th

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a print for reference

12:04 PM: Like every year, girls have outshined boys yet again.

12:00 PM: CBSE declares class 10 result 2021 at cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in.

11:55 AM: Only 4 minutes left for CBSE 10th results 2021. Visit cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in to know yor final marks.

11:55 AM: The official date and time have been announced after multiple postponement.

11:48 AM: CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 to be Declared Shortly at Cbseresults.nic.in | Direct Link To Download Roll Number

11:43 AM: Less than 20 minutes left for the results. Soon after the declaration of 10th results 2021, the direct link to check the scores will be activated on cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in. The link to check the CBSE 10th result 2021 will also be made available on this page after release.

11:30 AM: Only half an hour left for CBSE 10th results 2021. Once declared, students can access their scores at cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in.

11:09 AM: “Chalo muhrat toh nikla“, tweeted students after the board’s announcement.

Chalo muhrat toh nikla 😂 😂 — Yash Aggarwal (@YashAgg76213159) August 3, 2021

jiska mujhe tha intezaar jiske liye dil tha bekarar vo ghadi a gyi agyi — megh jaiswal (@JaiswalMegh) August 3, 2021

11:00 AM: CBSE 10th result 2021: Things students should know

Result date: August 3, 2021

Result time: 12 PM

Credentials required to check scores

Roll number

Centre number

school number

admit card number

Direct link to check scores: https://cbseresults.nic.in or https://cbse.gov.in

10:34 AM: CBSE will declare class X results at 12 PM today.

CBSE Class X Results to be announced today at 12 Noon.#CBSEResults #CBSE pic.twitter.com/LJU1MUaB4Z — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) August 3, 2021

10:22 AM: CBSE 10th result 2021 is excepted to be released between 12 PM to 2 PM today. Students are advised to keep an eye on board official Twitter handle and websites cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in

10:20 AM: Meanwhile, the CBSE has released an exam schedule for class 12 students who want to appear for the examinations to improve their scores. The improvement exams of Class 12 will be held from August 16 to September 15, 2021.

#CBSE releases exam schedule for Class 12 candidates who want to appear for the examinations to improve their scores. The exams will be conducted from 16th August to 15th September. pic.twitter.com/sVlkudGIod — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) August 3, 2021

10:15 AM: Unlike previous years, the board this time will be issuing only one document to the students which will be a combined marksheet-cum-certificate for their results.

10:12 AM: The result is expected to be declared in the first week of August. However, the board may declare the result date and time today on its official Twitter handle.

08:54 AM: Board is expected to declare the date and time for class 10 results on its official Twitter handle anytime soon.

08:11 AM: In case CBSE’s official website crashes, students can also log on to results.nic.in or download the DigiLocker app on their phones to check their scores.

How To Access CBSE Result 2020 Marksheet on DigiLocker:

Visit the DigiLocker website – www.digilocker.gov.in – or download the DigiLocker app on your smartphone

Click on the link for Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Select Class 10 passing certificate or Class 10 marksheet, whichever is required

Login to your account using CBSE registered mobile number and access your mark sheet

Alternatively, you can use your Aadhaar Card number to log in

Download it and keep the marksheet and other certificates safe for future reference.

08:20 AM: Last year, the overall pass percentage of girls stood at 93.31%, while the passing percentage of boys was 90.14%.

08:00 AM: The CBSE will announce the overall pass percentage along with the results. In 2020, 91.46% of students cleared the exam, In 2019, a total of 17, 61,078 students appeared for CBSE 10th Board exams out of which 91.1% students passed the exams.

07:15 AM: While CBSE is yet to confirm the date and time of the 10th results 2021, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced that it will declare class 12 results at 4 PM today.

07:12 AM: CBSE Class 10 students will be evaluated on the basis of marks obtained in different tests/exams held during the academic year at