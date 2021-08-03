CBSE 10th Result 2021 LIVE: Speculations are rife that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) may declare the much-awaited 10th results 2021 at noon today on the official websites – cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in. Similar to class 12, the board is likely to announce the date and time for the Class 10 Result hours before the declaration of final marks. Students and parents are advised to keep an eye on the official Twitter handle of the CBSE (CBSEHQ) as the board would be announcing the date and time for the CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 there. In the wake of the pandemic, the board had cancelled all the exams this year and has evaluated students on the basis of internal assessment. Stay tuned to India.com for latest news and announcements from CBSE. Also Read - CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Exams 2021 Big UPDATE: Board to Conduct Improvement, Compartment Exams from August 16 | Deets Inside

