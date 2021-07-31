Though nothing has been confirmed, the latest reports claimed that the board is expected to declare class 10th Result 2021 on August 2 (Monday) on cbseresults.nic.in. Earlier on Friday, Sanyam Bhardwaj, the Controller of Examinations (CBSE) had also asserted that the CBSE Class 10 Board Results 2021 will be declared next week. Also Read - CBSE 12th Results 2021: Labourer's Daughter From UP Scores 100% Marks in Exam, Aspires to Become IAS Officer

"We will start working on Class 10th result from today and try to deliver it by next week," a leading portal had quoted Bhardwaj as saying.

Once declared, students can follow these steps to check their CBSE class 10 result 2021 on cbseresults.nic.in.