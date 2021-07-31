CBSE 10th Result 2021 Date And Time: While the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the 12th results 2021 yesterday, the wait is not over for lakhs of class 10 students whose results are yet to be announced. Speculations were rife that the CBSE would follow its previous trend and declare class 10 results 2021 a day after releasing class 12 marks, i.e, July 31 (Saturday). However, the board officials have put all the rumours to rest and confirmed that the CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 would not be releasing today.Also Read - CBSE Class 10 Board Result 2021 Next Week: List of Websites, Mobile Apps to Check Class 10th Results
CBSE Class 10 Grade system guide
A-1: Top 1/8th of the passed candidates
A-2: Next 1/8th of the passed candidates
B-1: Next 1/8th of the passed candidates
B-2: Next 1/8th of the passed candidates
C-1: Next 1/8th of the passed candidates
C-2: Next 1/8th of the passed candidates
D-1: Next 1/8th of the passed candidates
D-2: Next 1/8th of the passed candidates
E: Failed candidates
Like 2020, this year as well, there will be no failed candidates. Instead of fail, an ‘essential repeat’ will be written.
How to access results through Apps
Students can also check their score on DigiLocker, UMANG applications, available for android and iOS smartphones.
- Visit the DigiLocker website – www.digilocker.gov.in – or download the DigiLocker app on your smartphone
- Click on the link for Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).
- For Class 10 results, select Class 10 passing certificate or Class 10 marksheet; For class 12 results, select Class 12 passing certificate or Class 12 marksheet (whichever is required).
- Login to your account using CBSE registered mobile number and access your marksheet
- Alternatively, you can use your Aadhaar Card number to log in
- Download it and keep the marksheet and other certificates safe for future reference.
Via SMS and email
Results will be sent to the candidates through SMS on their mobile and email IDs. SMS: <CBSE10>Space<Roll No>Space<Admit Card ID> Sent on 7738299899.
Via telephone:
For Delhi: 24300699
Other parts: 011-24300699