The Central Board of Secondary Education finally announced that the result of the class XII board examination would be declared at 2 PM on Friday, July 30. "CBSE Class XII Result to be announced today at 2 P.M", the board tweeted today along with the snippet of a 90's hit movie Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge, featuring Bollywood actors Amrish Puri and Farida Jalal. . In the image, Puri can be seen praying, happy that Finally, the day has come.

Once declared, Arts, Commerce and Science students can check their respective scores at Students can access the results from three websites–cbse.nic.in, results.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

Visit the official website: cbse.gov.in

Click on the link ‘CBSE Roll Number Finder 2021’

On the next page, click on Continue

Choose Class 10 or Class 12 and enter the student’s name, father’s name, mother’s name, and date of birth

Then click on ‘Search Data’ to submit the information

The student’s roll number will be displayed on the screen

Note it down to check CBSE Class 10th, 12th results 2021 online at www.cbseresults.nic.in, after the announcement

What About Class X Results

As the Supreme Court had directed CBSE and other state boards to announce board exam results by July 31, Class X students can expect their results by tomorrow, Saturday. However, several reports have claimed that Class X results would be released by August 1.

CBSE Class 10 students will be evaluated on the basis of marks obtained in different tests/exams held during the academic year at the school level. Of the total 100 marks, 20 marks will be given to the candidates for internal assessments and 80 marks for their performance in various exams conducted by the school throughout the academic session.

CBSE Class 10 Grade system guide

A-1: Top 1/8th of the passed candidates

A-2: Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

B-1: Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

B-2: Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

C-1: Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

C-2: Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

D-1: Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

D-2: Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

E: Failed candidates

Last year the CBSE had declared class 10 results on July 15 and class 12 results on July 13. It had also decided to discontinue use of the term ‘Fail’ from marksheets and other written documents of the students who haven’t managed to score the required marks or score mandatory to pass an exam. The board had replaced the term ‘Fail’ with ‘Essential Repeat’.