CBSE 10th Result 2021 Date And Time: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the results of the cancelled Class 10 exams on Monday, August 2. Once declared, students can access their scores on the official websites – cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in. Earlier on Friday, when the board had declared 12th result 2021, Sanyam Bhardwaj, the Controller of Examinations (CBSE) asserted that the Board Results for class 10 students will be declared next week.

This year, owing to the pandemic the Centre had cancelled both classes 10 and 12 examinations and has prepared results on the basis of internal assessment. The students not happy with the board exam results can apply through their respective schools to appear in the examinations which will be conducted when the situation returns to normal.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2021: Step-by-Step Guide to Check Scores

Visit the official results website cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in

Click on the next page and then enter your exam details like roll number and date of birth.

After submitting details, check your CBSE Board results for class 10th

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a print for reference

However, on result day there may be some delay in checking the results by students due to heavy traffic on the CBSE website. In that case, students can check their scores on DigiLocker, UMANG applications, available for android and iOS smartphones.

How to access results through Digilocker

Visit the DigiLocker website – www.digilocker.gov.in – or download the DigiLocker app on your smartphone

Click on the link for Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

For Class 10 results, select Class 10 passing certificate or Class 10 marksheet; For class 12 results, select Class 12 passing certificate or Class 12 marksheet (whichever is required).

Login to your account using CBSE registered mobile number and access your marksheet

Alternatively, you can use your Aadhaar Card number to log in

Download it and keep the marksheet and other certificates safe for future reference.

Earlier on Friday, the CBSE had declared the class 12 results of 13,04,561 students across the country. Out of a total of 13,04,561 students, 12,96,318 have passed the exams. Of these 70,004 students are those who have secured more than 95 per cent marks.

Besides, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) also released the results of cancelled class 10 and 12 exams. The pass percentage for the class 10 examination is 99.53 per cent while for class 12 it is 97.88 per cent. Out of a total of 29,96,031 students, 29,82,055 have passed the high school class 10 board examination. At the same time, out of 26,10,247 students in the intermediate examination, 25,54,930 students have been successful.