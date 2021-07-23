CBSE 10th Result 2021 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) would declare the class 10 results 2021 in the coming days. While the results were expected to be announced by July 20, there is a certain delay now as the board has directed a few schools to revise the marks of the students after submission. Earlier on Thursday, the board released a fresh list of schools asking them to revise the results submitted by them by July 25, Sunday. “In case any school fails to complete the moderation process by then, its results will be declared separately”, a letter from Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj said. Following the development, speculations are rife that CBSE class 10th result 2021 will be delayed further in order to ensure Class 12 result on time.Also Read - CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 Date To be Delayed Further? Board Asks Schools Again to Revise Marks And Upload on Portal

