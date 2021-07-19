CBSE 10th Result 2021 Date And Time: Speculations are rife that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare class 10th results 2021 this week. Notably, lakh of students across the country are waiting with bated breath to know their final marks in class 10 exams as the board had stated that it would release CBSE class 10 results 2021 by mid-July. Earlier last month, Dr. Sanyam Bharadwaj, CBSE’s Controller of Examinations had informed that the Class 12 results can be expected by the end of July i.e, July 31, and Class 10 results by July 20. However, if the latest reports are to be believed, the board is yet to make a decision on the result date, which means that the results of both Classes 10 and 12 are delayed.Also Read - CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 to be DECLARED Soon. How to Download Marksheet From Digilocker, Alternative Websites to Check Scores | Step-by-Step Guide Here

CBSE 10th Result 2021 Date And Time: Here Are 5 Big Updates Students Must Know

Speaking to a leading portal, CBSE official Rama Sharma said that the board will make an announcement as soon as it takes a decision on the result date. When queried further, she asserted that the result has been delayed. “These are extraordinary circumstances as such. The process is elaborate and new for all including schools”, she added.

Earlier last week, in a letter to the principals, the board has asked schools to update the results for Class 11, 12 students by July 22 at midnight.

“As per the time schedule given in policy, the portal for moderation and finalization of results for Class-XII is being opened from July 16 (Afternoon) to July 22 (Midnight). As Board has to declare the result latest by July 31, schools are requested to follow the schedule strictly and complete the moderation within schedule. If any school is left to complete the moderation within the stipulated schedule, their result will be declared separately after July 31,” CBSE board had said.

Once declared, students will be able to check their Class 10th result 2021 from the official websites – cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in. Besides, they can also know their scores via DigiLocker and UMANG platforms.

Here's how

Visit the DigiLocker website – www.digilocker.gov.in – or download the DigiLocker app on your smartphone

Click on the link for Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

For Class 10 results, select Class 10 passing certificate or Class 10 marksheet; For class 12 results, select Class 12 passing certificate or Class 12 marksheet (whichever is required)

Login to your account using CBSE registered mobile number and access your marksheet

Alternatively, you can use your Aadhaar Card number to log in

Download it and keep the marksheet and other certificates safe for future reference.

Candidates are advised to keep an eye on cbse.nic.in for all the latest announcements.