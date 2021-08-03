CBSE 10th Result 2021 DECLARED: The wait is over as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared Class 10 Results 2021 on the official website – cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. CBSE Class 10 Results 2021 were announced at 12 pm today. In view of the pandemic, the board had cancelled all CBSE Class 10 Board Exams this year and has evaluated students on the basis of internal assessment. Those unhappy with their results can apply for special exams at cbse.nic.in. The registration process will begin soon.Also Read - CBSE 10th Result 2021 To Be Declared on cbseresults.nic.in. List of Alternate Websites to Check Results

ALTERNATE DIRECT LINK TO CHECK CBSE 10TH RESULT 2021:

PASS PERCENTAGE:

Of the total 21,467 students, 99.04% have passed CBSE Class 10 boards 2021, a jump of over 8 percentage points from last year when 91.46% of students had passed the exams. Out of the 21.5 lakh students, 26,841 enrolled in private mode for whom the result is not out. The results of 16,639 students are under process and will be declared later. Also Read - CBSE 10th Result 2021 DECLARED; Trivandrum Records Highest Pass Percentage, Guwahati Lowest | LIVE Updates

Maintaining the previous trends, girls outshone boys yet again in CBSE class 10 exams this year by a margin of 0.35 per cent. A total of 99.24 per cent of girls cleared the exam. The pass percentage among boys was 98.89%.

Region-wise, Trivandrum topped the list with the highest ever pass percentage of 99.99%, followed by Bengaluru at 99.96%.

Region Wise Pass Percentage of CBSE Class 10 Results 2021:

Thiruvananthapuram – 99.99%

Bengaluru – 99.96%

Chennai – 99.94%

Pune – 99.92%

Ajmer – 99.88%

Panchkula – 99.77%

Patna – 99.66%

Bhubaneswar – 99.62%

Bhopal – 99.47%

Chandigarh – 99.46%

Dehradu – 99.23%

Prayagrah – 99.19%

Noida – 98.78%

Delhi West – 98.74%

Delhi East – 97.80%

Guwahati – 90.54%

Here’s a list of websites of where to check CBSE 10h Result 2021 online and direct link for them:

Here’s a step-by-step guide to find out your roll number for CBSE class 10 Results 2021:

Visit the official portal – cbse.nic.in

Scroll down the page and click on the link that reads, “Roll Number Finder”

You will be redirected to a new page, where you have to click on the ‘Continue’

Click on class 10

Key in your name, father’s name, school code/date of birth, and mother’s name

Click on search data and access your class10 or class 12 roll number

CBSE Class 10 Result 2021: Step-by-Step Guide to Check Scores