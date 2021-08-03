New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday declared results for class 10 board examinations on its official website cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. As per the board’s official data, over 2 lakh students scored between 90 and 95 per cent marks, and approximately 57,000 students scored above 95 per cent marks in class 10. The number of students in the two categories has increased by over 38 per cent and nine per cent respectively since last year.Also Read - CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 to be Declared Shortly at Cbseresults.nic.in | Direct Link To Download Roll Number

However, there were some students who seemed disappointed with their results. For such students, the board would conduct physical examinations exams from August 16 to September 15. A detailed datasheet for the same will be released soon. Also Read - CBSE 10th Result 2021 DECLARED; Trivandrum Records Highest Pass Percentage, Guwahati Lowest | Highlights

Important details for candidates applying for improvement exams Also Read - CBSE 10th Result 2021: Announcement on Date And Time Expected Soon, But Final Scores Delayed, Say Officials | Check BIG Updates Here

The registration portal will be soon made active on the board’s website.

Those who wish to apply for improvement, private, patrachar, as well as second compartment, they do not have to pay fees. However, compartment candidates will have to fees.

Candidates appearing for improvement and appearing for compartment exams based on the result declared in 2021 will have to register at the portal.

Students whose result was not declared based on the alternative tabulation policy are automatically eligible to apply for the exam. The result for over 16000 students—16,639 to be specific could not be released as the Board was unable to compute it as per the decided assessment scheme.

“Students are requested to kindly remain in touch with their school and CBSE website for regular updates so that they can take appropriate action within the schedule fixed by the CBSE as no extension in any date will be allowed,” the board in a notification.

Meanwhile, girls outshone boys by a slender margin of 0.35 per cent while 99.04 per cent students passed the class 10 exams today.

Trivandrum region has achieved the highest pass percentage of 99.99 per cent followed by Bengaluru (99.96 per cent) and Chennai (99.94 per cent)

“The result of 16,639 students is till under process. No merit list will be declared this year and no merit certificates will be issued to students,” said BSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bharwdaj. A total of 17,636 candidates have been placed under compartment.