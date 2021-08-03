CBSE 10th Result 2021: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took to Twitter to congratulate CBSE Class X students who cleared the board exams this year and successfully secured passing marks. CBSE 10th Result 2021 was declared today (3 August 2021) at 12 noon. Students can access the results on https://cbseresults.nic.in or https://cbse.gov.in or DigiLocker app and website.Also Read - CBSE Class 10 Result Declared. Results of Over 16,000 Students Withheld, to be Announced Later at cbseresults.nic.in

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, CBSE had cancelled all the exams this year and has evaluated students on the basis of internal assessment. Almost 100% Pass percentage has been recorded this year. Approximately 99.04% of students cleared the exam.

Girls outshined boys as a total of 99.24 per cent of them cleared the CBSE 10th board exam. The pass percentage among boys was 98.89%.

Meanwhile, if any student is unhappy with their results, they can apply for special exams at www.cbse.gov.in. The registration process will begin soon.

At the same time, CBSE X results of 16,639 students could not be released today as the Board was unable to compute it as per the decided assessment scheme. CBSE officials have decided to announce the result of these students later on its official website.