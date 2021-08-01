CBSE Class 1oth roll number finder 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has already announced the results of the Class 12th exam 2021. The board is now scheduled to declare the Class 10th results next. The expected date of CBSE Class 10th results is August 2 (Monday) or anytime next week. CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj had on July 30 said that the authorities have started working on the Class 10 results that will be declared by next week. Students can keep a tab on the official website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in, to keep a check on any new update.Also Read - Uttarakhand School Reopening: Schools For Class 9-12 to Reopen on Aug 2, Class 6-8 From Aug 16 | Check Guidelines

Meanwhile, students can download their roll numbers as they will be needed when they check their CBSE Class 10th results 2021. They can do so by clicking on a tab called ‘roll number finder 2021’ on the main website.

Here’s the DIRECT link to download CBSE 10th roll number

Check out steps below to download CBSE class 10 roll number

Step 1: Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says ‘Roll Number Finder 2021’

Step 3: Select a server

Step 4: Click on ‘Continue’ on the next page

Step 5: Now, select ‘Class 10’

Step 6: Enter all the details asked

Step 7: Click on ‘Search Data’ to know your CBSE 10th roll number

