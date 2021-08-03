New Delhi: The wait of lakh of students will be over as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the much-awaited 10th results 2021 today. The board has confirmed that the results will be available at 12 PM on the official websites – cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in. “CBSE Class X Results to be announced today at 12 Noon. Dear Students Results can be accessed on https://cbseresults.nic.in or https://cbse.gov.in or DigiLocker. Find your Roll Number using the Finder here” tweeted the board. Apart from the official website, the results will also be available at digilocker.gov.in.Also Read - CBSE 10th Result 2021 To Be Declared Shortly on cbseresults.nic.in. List of Alternate Websites to Check Results

To know the final marks, students would need to use their roll numbers. Since CBSE Class 10 board exam were cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic, the students were not issued the admit cards this time. Thus, CBSE launched the "Roll Number Finder – 2021" portal for students so that they can access their Class 10 roll number.

CBSE class 10 Results 2021: Step-by-step guide to check Class 10 roll number

Visit the official portal – cbse.nic.in

Scroll down the page and click on the link that reads, “Roll Number Finder”

You will be redirected to a new page, where you have to click on the ‘Continue’

Click on class 10

Key in your name, father’s name, school code/date of birth, and mother’s name

Click on search data and access your class10 or class 12 roll number

Direct link to access roll number

CBSE Class 10 Result 2021: Step-by-Step Guide to Check Scores

Visit the official results website cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in

Click on the next page and then enter your exam details like roll number and date of birth.

After submitting details, check your CBSE Board results for class 10th

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a print for reference

Alternative websites to check CBSE Class 10 Result 2021