CBSE 10th Result 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education is likely to announce CBSE Class 10 result date today, according to a report. Students who appeared for CBSE Class 10th Exam 2021 are requested to keep a tab on the official website at cbseresults.nic.in. Students can expect CBSE to declare Class 10th result anytime soon even as the official confirmation on the time and date is awaited.

Once CBSE Class 10th results are out, students would be able to check their scores on the official UMANG websites and also through IVRS and SMS.

Meanwhile, CBSE students can check out various ways to check their Class 10th result 2021 once it is declared:

CBSE 10th Result 2021: Steps to Download Marksheet From DigiLocker

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker website – www.digilocker.gov.in – or download the DigiLocker app on your smartphone

Step 2: Click on the CBSE link

Step 3: Select Class 10 passing certificate or Class 10 marksheet

Step 4: Login to your account using CBSE registered mobile number and access your marksheet (Alternatively, you can use your Aadhaar Card number to log in)

Step 5: Download the CBSE marksheet and download it for future reference.

CBSE 10th result 2021: How to check on official website

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says ‘CBSE Class 10 result 2021;

Step 3: Enter the roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Click on submit. Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the CBSE Class 10th results for future reference.

Candidates can also access their results through SMS on their mobile and email IDs.

How to check via SMS

SMS: <CBSE10>Space<Roll No>Space<Admit Card ID> Sent on 7738299899.

Via telephone:

For Delhi: 24300699

Other parts: 011-24300699