CBSE 10th Result 2021 Date: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Result 2021 very soon. However, it is unlikely to release the CBSE marksheet on July 21 as the nation celebrates Bakrid today, declared as a gazetted holiday according to the calendar. Meanwhile, schools are already evaluating the CBSE result for 10th and 12th classes as the Board had set a deadline on July 22 to finalise the scoresheets.Also Read - CBSE 12 Results 2021 Big UPDATE: Board Sets Last Date For Finalising Class 12 Results, Check Official Statement Here

Over 21.5 lakh students across the country are waiting for the CBSE 10th Result 2021. Experts have maintained that the Board will not delay the results much longer and Class 10 students are expected to get the marksheets latest by July 25. Once declared, CBSE Class 10 students can check the CBSE 10th result 2021 online on the official portals — cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Also Read - CBSE Private, Patrachar, Improvement Students' Face Uncertainty Over College Admissions

What CBSE Said About Class 10 Result Date

Unlike other years, the CBSE informed its officials that regional offices of CBSE and examination department at their headquarters will be operational from 10 am to 5 pm today to assist schools in meeting the decided last date (i.e. July 22). Also Read - CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021: Board Likely To Announced Class 10 Results Soon

“These are extraordinary circumstances as such. The process is elaborate and new for all including schools. Therefore, we have not decided the result date yet,” a CBSE official said, as quoted by The Indian Express.

When Will CBSE 10th Result 2021 be Declared?

The CBSE was expected to declare the Class 10 results by July 15 but the procedure got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Although CBSE has not made any official announcement regarding the CBSE 10th Result 2021 date, the Board will release a list of FAQs based on queries received from various schools via email, WhatsApp and so on.

The FAQ list will be released by CBSE at 12 noon today so that schools can take appropriate action.

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021: Steps to Download Marksheet From DigiLocker

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker website – www.digilocker.gov.in – or download the DigiLocker app on your smartphone

Step 2: Click on the CBSE link

Step 3: For CBSE 10th result, select Class 10 passing certificate or Class 10 marksheet; and for CBSE 12th result, select Class 12 passing certificate or Class 12 marksheet

Step 4: Login to your account using CBSE registered mobile number and access your marksheet (Alternatively, you can use your Aadhaar Card number to log in)

Step 5: Download the CBSE marksheet and keep it safe for future reference.

Candidates can also access their results through SMS on their mobile and email IDs. Click here to know how.