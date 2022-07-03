CBSE Term 2 Result 2022 Latest Update: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon declare the CBSE Class 10 Results 2022. As per news reports, the Board is likely to announce the Class 10th Term 2 Result tomorrow, July 04, 2022. However, the Board has not notified any official date or time for the announcement of the results. As per reports, the evaluation process is almost complete. Once declared, students can download the 10th marksheet from the official websites — cbseresults.nic.in and — results.gov.in.Also Read - RRC North Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Registration Begins For 1659 Posts at rrcpryj.org

Students are advised to keep their hall tickets handy to avoid any last-minute problems while checking CBSE Class 10 Results 2022. It is to be noted that to get pass in the CBSE 10th exam 2022, a student needs to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each paper and in overall. Also Read - Agnipath Scheme 2022: Army Recruitment Rally to be Held in Ahmednagar From August 23| Details Inside

Official Website to Download Class 10th Term 2 Result 2022

It is to be noted that the Board has conducted the Term 2 exams for classes 10 and 12 from April 26 to May 24, 2022. Note, for CBSE Term 1 and Term 2 results, students will get a single combined mark sheet. Also Read - ESIC Recruitment 2022: Application Begins For 491 Assistant Professor Posts| Check Details Here

CBSE Term 2 Result: Steps To Download CBSE 10th Score Card

Visit the official websites — cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “ CBSE Term 2 Class 10 Result 2022 ” link.

” link. Enter the login credentials such as CBSE roll number and date of birth.

Your CBSE 10th Scorecard 2022 will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Download Class 10th Marksheet and take a printout of it for further reference.

Mobile Apps to Download CBSE Term 2 Result

DigiLocker app

UMANG App

Check CBSE 10th Marksheet Via SMS

Open the SMS application on your phone. Now, Type the message – cbse10 < space > roll number Now, Send the text to 7738299899 Your CBSE 10th Result 2022 will be sent to you through SMS.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2022: Check Last 5 Years’ Pass Percentage

Year Class 10th Pass Percentage 2021 99.04% 2020 91.46% 2019 91.10% 2018 86.7 2017 93.12%

For more details, candidates can check the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education.