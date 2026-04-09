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CBSE 10th Result 2026 date LIVE: Phase 1 CBSE Class 10th Results expected soon at results.cbse.nic.in; tentative dates, download link, 2nd board exam dates

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CBSE 10th Result 2026 date LIVE: Phase 1 CBSE Class 10th Results expected soon at results.cbse.nic.in; tentative dates, download link, 2nd board exam dates

CBSE 10th Result 2026 date: CBSE Class 10th Results Phase 1 download link will be announced soon at results.cbse.nic.in.

CBSE 10th Board Results 2026 Latest Update

CBSE 10th Result 2026 Date and Time News LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to announce the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 anytime soon. Although the board officials have not announced the CBSE 10th Result 2026 date and time, several media reports claim that the CBSE Class 10th Result Phase 1 is likely to be announced in mid- April. Some news publications claim that the CBSE Class 10th Result for Phase 1 is likely to be declared between April 20 and April 27. However, none of the dates mentioned above has been verified by the board.

As per the recommendations of NEP 2020, CBSE has introduced the Two Board Examination Policy, notified on 25 June 2025. Under this policy, Class X students will be given an opportunity to improve their performance in up to three subjects during the Second Board Examinations scheduled in May 2026. The CBSE second board exam for Class 10th is likely to be held between May 15 and June 1. However, the CBSE Class 10th Board Exams dates 2026 for Phase 2 have not been confirmed. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on CBSE Result.

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