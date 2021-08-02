CBSE 10th Result 2021 LIVE: All eyes are on the Central Board of Secondary Education as it may release the much-awaited 10th results 2021 on Monday. “We will start working on Class 10th result from today and try to deliver it by next week,” Sanyam Bhardwaj, the Controller of Examinations (CBSE) had stated on Friday. Thus, speculations are rife that CBSE would release class 10 results 2021 today. However, nothing has been confirmed as yet. Students are advised to keep an eye on the official website and social media handles of the board for latest update regarding CBSE 10th result 2021. Once declared, students can check their results on the official website— cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in. Owing to the pandemic, the board had canceled all the exams this year, hence results of students will be declared on the basis of internal assessment. Like every year, 20 marks for each subject will be for internal assessment, while 80 marks will be evaluated based on the students’ performance in various tests or exams throughout the year. The board had asked schools to form a results committee consisting of principals and seven teachers to finalise the results.Also Read - CBSE Class 10 Results: Delhi HC Seeks CBSE Stand in Plea Concerning Assessment of Private Class 10th Students

CBSE 10th Result 2021 Likely Today | Here Are The LIVE Updates Also Read - CBSE Class 10th Result 2021 Soon. Find DIRECT LINK to Download Your Roll Number

07:00 AM: If a student is not satisfied with the assessment then they can for the examination after the Covid-19 situation normalizes. The CBSE will begin the applications for the same after announcing the board exam results in 2021. Also Read - CBSE 10th Result 2021 Date And Time BIG Updates: Board Expected to Declare Class 10 Result Tomorrow at cbseresults.nic.in

06:49 AM: Last year, CBSE 10th results were declared on July 15, a day after CBSE 12th results.

Students would need their roll number to access scores. Follow these steps and download your roll number

Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in

Click on the link that says ‘Roll Number Finder 2021’

Select a server

Click on ‘Continue’ on the next page

Now, select ‘Class 10’

Enter all the details asked

Click on ‘Search Data’ to know your CBSE 10th roll number

Step-by-Step Guide to Check Scores

Visit the official results website cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in

Click on the next page and then enter your exam details like roll number and date of birth.

After submitting details, check your CBSE Board results for class 10th

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a print for reference

How to download marksheet through Digilocker