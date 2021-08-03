CBSE 10th Result 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has finally declared the much-awaited class 10 results 2021. Students can access their scores on the official website official site cbseresults.nic.in. However, if the official website is not accessible at the moment due to heavy traffic, students can check their results and download marksheet via Digilocker, UMANG app.Also Read - CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 to be Declared Shortly at Cbseresults.nic.in | Direct Link To Download Roll Number

How To Access Marksheet on DigiLocker:

Visit the DigiLocker website – www.digilocker.gov.in – or download the DigiLocker app on your smartphone

Click on the link for Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

For class 10, select class 10 passing certificate or class 10 marksheet

Login to your account using CBSE registered mobile number and access your marksheet

Alternatively, you can use your Aadhaar Card number to log in

Download it and keep the marksheet and other certificates safe for future reference

How to Create an account in DigiLocker

Enter your name as per Aadhaar card

Enter your date of birth as per Aadhaar card

Specify your gender

Enter your mobile number

Set a 6 digit security PIN

Enter your email ID

Enter your Aadhaar number

Submit the details

Due to the pandemic, CBSE schools will not hand out the marksheets, passing certificates and migration certificates physically to students. Instead, the documents will be shared with individual students via the online portal – DigiLocker.