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CBSE 10th Result: Noida student with Dysgraphia scores 96.4 per cent, becomes inspiration for many

CBSE 10th Result: Noida student with Dysgraphia scores 96.4 per cent, becomes inspiration for many

Vedika, a Noida student battling dysgraphia, scored 482 out of 500 in CBSE Class 10 exams, proving that determination and the right support can overcome any challenge. Scroll down for details.

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CBSE 10th Result 2026: When the board results often spark talks regarding marks and positions, there are some stories that are extraordinary beyond levels. In one such story, a student from Moida has come out as an inspirational example. This comes after she scored a great score of 482 out of 500 in her CBSE class 10 exams. Vedika achieved this milestone while battling a learning disability, which even made her writing a challenge. The journey of the girl is not just about marks. It talks about resilience, support, and simply refusing to give up.

What is dysgraphia?

According to reports, Vedika has been suffering from dysgraphia, which is a learning condition. It impacts the ability to write and spell, as she even struggles in performing simple tasks like writing, as they take additional effort and make her exams even more difficult. The girl admitted that the activity of writing has always been quite difficult for her and that she was expecting a score of around 75 per cent. However, when the results were announced, she was extremely emotional as she had received 96.4 per cent.

Vedika scores big in tough subjects

Vedika performed exceptionally well in artificial intelligence. This is one of the subjects which many students find challenging, and scored a great score of 99 out of 100. She gave the credit for the achievement to her teachers and the consistent routines of her studies. She ensured she studied for almost 5-6 hours on a daily basis. She stated that she focused on understanding the topics.

The mother of Vedika is a doctor who mentioned that she had initially fought to completely understand the condition of her daughter. She also said that sometimes, such students are given labels like ‘weak’ or ‘below average’. However, in actuality, all they need is the right type of support and awareness.

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Journey of Vedika

The ambitions and journey of Vedika were supported by her school and the board, which gave her the needful accommodations to perform better. Now, she stands confidently and extremely self-aware and works toward overcoming her shortcomings.

The story of Vedika just proves that dreams can be achieved with hard work.

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