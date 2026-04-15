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CBSE 10th Results 2026: What is APAAR ID; how it helps students access records

CBSE 10th Results 2026: What is APAAR ID; how it helps students access records

In addition to the official website, students can check their results using the UMANG app or SMS, and can create an APAAR ID to save and manage their documents.

CBSE results announced

CBSE 10th Results 2026: The results for the Class 10 CBSE Board 2026 was announced on Wednesday (March 15). Now, the APAAR ID system is being used to simplify access to academic records. The APAAR (Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry) ID is a digital education initiative that is implemented by the Indian government using the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC). It helps each learner to have his/her own personal ID.

Benefits of using APAAR ID

APAAR ID provides several benefits to the students. These include:

Easy Access to Results: With this ID, students can easily view their results online via platforms such as DigiLocker.

Safe Storage of Records: All records are saved online in the form of documents such as marksheets, certificates, and transfers.

Ease of Verification: Institutions will verify records without having to go through the physical copies.

Lifetime Records: Records will be kept online throughout life, regardless of whether in schools or higher institutions of learning.

What should students do?

Ensure your APAAR ID is created and linked with your school records.

Keep login details for DigiLocker ready.

Verify personal details to avoid discrepancies in records.

Where can the results be checked?

The CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 will be announced later today, April 15, by the Central Board of Secondary Education. Students can check and download their results from cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in DigiLocker, the UMANG app, or through SMS.

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