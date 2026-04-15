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CBSE 10th Results 2026 OUT: How to clear queries? Check CBSE helpline number, email ID here

CBSE 10th Results 2026 OUT: How to clear queries? Check CBSE helpline number, email ID here

CBSE 10th Results 2026 OUT: Students can check their results at cbseresults.nic.in.

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CBSE 10th Results 2026 OUT: The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the results for 10th Result 2026. The results have been made available on official CBSE websites and the students can check their marks on the UMANG app too. Here are all the details you need to now about how can students check CBSE 10th Results 2026 and how they can raise queries if they are not satisfied with their marks.

CBSE 10th Results 2026 OUT: How to clear queries?

Central Board of Secondary Education has provided the following email ID, enquiry and helpline numbers

Enquiry: Tel. 011-22509256, 22509257, 22509258, 22509259

CBSE Helpline Number 1800-11-8002

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Email-Id : info[dot]cbse[at]gov[dot]in

CBSE 10th Results 2026 OUT: How to check CBSE 10th Results

The CBSE Class 10 results can be checked on results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in.

CBSE Class 10th Results Live: Steps to Check via DigiLocker

Visit the official DigiLocker website at digilocker.gov.in.

Log in using your existing credentials, or create a new account if you’re a first-time user.

Navigate to the CBSE Results section under the “Education” or “Results” tab.

Enter your roll number, school number, and other required details.

Once submitted, your Class 10 result will be displayed for you to view and download.

CBSE Class X Results OUT: Passing percentage details

Girls have again outshone boys in the CBSE Class 10 board exams, results for which were declared on Wednesday with 93.70 per cent of students passing the test. Last year, the total pass percentage was 93.66 per cent.

Officials said 94.99 per cent of girls cleared the exam, with 1.3 percentage points higher than the pass percentage of boys.

“A total of 55,368 students have scored above 95 per cent marks while 22,1574 students have scored above 90 per cent,” an official said.

More than 1.47 lakh candidates have been placed in the ‘compartment’ category. The number this year is slightly less than that of last year, the officials said. This time, more than 24.71 lakh candidates appeared for the exam which was conducted at 8,074 centres.

(With inputs from agencies)

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