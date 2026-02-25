  • Home
CBSE 10th Science Exam Analysis 2026: Students find paper to be easy

The CBSE Class 10th Science Exam was held from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. The Class 10 exams will conclude on March 10.

Published: February 25, 2026 1:42 PM IST
By Sumaila Zaman
CBSE Class 10th Board Exam 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education successfully concluded the CBSE Class 10th Science Board Exams 2025 today, February 25, 2026. The CBSE Class 10th Science Exam was held from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. The Class 10 exams will conclude on March 10. Some students found the CBSE Class 10th Science paper to be easy.

According to the students, the biology section was super easy. Talking about physics and chemistry, the questions were mostly theoretical-based and hence it was very easy to write.

