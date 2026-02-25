Home

Education

CBSE 10th Science Exam Analysis 2026: Students find paper to be easy

CBSE 10th Science Exam Analysis 2026: Students find paper to be easy

The CBSE Class 10th Science Exam was held from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. The Class 10 exams will conclude on March 10.

CBSE Board Exam Big Update

CBSE Class 10th Board Exam 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education successfully concluded the CBSE Class 10th Science Board Exams 2025 today, February 25, 2026. The CBSE Class 10th Science Exam was held from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. The Class 10 exams will conclude on March 10. Some students found the CBSE Class 10th Science paper to be easy.

According to the students, the biology section was super easy. Talking about physics and chemistry, the questions were mostly theoretical-based and hence it was very easy to write.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.