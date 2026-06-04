CBSE 10th second board exam result 2026: Know alternative ways to check CBSE Class 10 marksheet when declared?

Students can download the CBSE 10th second board exam result 2026 at cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in.

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CBSE 10th second board exam result 2026: Know alternative ways to check CBSE Class 10 marksheet when declared?(Photo Credit: magnific.com)

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) successfully concluded the CBSE Class 10 board examinations between May 15 and May 21, 2026. Once the examinations are concluded, questions such as the CBSE Class 10th result date linger in a student’s mind. Please note that the board officials have not announced any date and time for the declaration of the CBSE Class 10th second board result.

All those students who have appeared for the CBSE Secondary School Second Board Examination can download the CBSE 10th second board exam result 2026 at cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in. Now, students are eagerly waiting for the CBSE Result declaration date and time. Once again, note that neither the board officials nor Dr. Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations, has announced any date and time for the declaration of the board result.

Also Read: CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation 2026: 3.8 million-packet DoS attack on website thwarted; 56,000 applications received till June 3

What credentials are required to download the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026?

To view the CBSE Class 10th Second Board Result 2026, a student must enter his/her roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, and security pin. Students are advised to then click on the ‘submit’ option. And the results will appear on the screen.

CBSE Class 10th result 2026: Official Websites to check marks

cbseresults.nic.in – Official CBSE result portal

cbse.gov.in – CBSE’s main website

results.gov.in – Government of India’s result portal

digilocker.gov.in – For digital marksheets and certificates

UMANG App (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) – Available on mobile for checking results and downloading certificates

CBSE Class 10th result 2026: Step-by-step guide to check

Go to the official websites of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

Click on the link that reads, “Secondary School Examination (Class X) Second Board Results 2026.”

Enter the login credentials such as roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID.

Click on the ‘Submit’ option to submit the details.

Your CBSE 10th mark sheet 2026 will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Also Read: CTET 2026 registration: CBSE CTET application process to close in 6 days; know how to apply, fee, exam date

How to check the CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 on Digilocker?