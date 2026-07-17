CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026 awaited for over 6 lakh candidates; how to check

Students can access the CBSE Class 10th Second Board results by entering the login credentials.

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CBSE action on Class 12 re-evaluation: Controversial company out, board to re-check copies on its own server (File)

CBSE Class 10th Second Result 2026 news: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) will publish the CBSE Class 10th Second Board Result on the board’s official website, cbse.gov.in. Students can download their CBSE Class 10th Second Board results from the board’s official websites once they are declared. A growing number of students and other users on X are expressing frustration over the continued delay in the publication of the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Results 2026. Several users are stating that the uncertainty is creating anxiety and disrupting the admission process for the upcoming academic session. “We have been waiting for 55+ days for the CBSE Class 10th Second Board/Improvement results. CBSE had said the results would come in mid-June, but now it’s already mid-July,still no Update or Accountability from CBSE,” a user on X posted.

We have been waiting for 55+ days for the CBSE Class 10th Second Board/Improvement results. CBSE had said the results would come in mid-June, but now it’s already mid-July ,still no Update or Accountability from CBSE. @dpradhanbjp @cbseindia29 @EduMinOfIndia @GenAzaad #CBSE — Shreya (@tech_Shreya_200) July 17, 2026

Tagging CBSE’s official handle, a user on X wrote, “its too delayed now in declaring CBSE 10th second board result. Many students are still worried for their admission in 11th Class but #CBSE is Playing with their marks, marks were finalised 15 days ago but CBSE need too much time to just publish it. Please confirm when results will be declared ? by July or August ?.”

@cbseindia29 @prashantias2001 its too delayed now in declaring CBSE 10th second board result. Many students are still worried for their admission in 11th Class but #CBSE is Playing with their marks, marks were finalised 15 days ago but CBSE need too much time to just publish it.… — Dev Vart Kaushik (@DVKAUSHIK) July 16, 2026

“Will the result of CBSE Class 12 supplementry exam be declared by 10-11th of August atleast so that kids like him can take participate in the CSAB counselling and get any central gov college ?,” another user stated.

@EduMinOfIndia @cbseindia29

Will the result of CBSE Class 12 supplementry exam be declared by 10-11th of August atleast so that kids like him can take participate in the CSAB counselling and get any central gov college ?@PMOIndia would you kindly help and have a word with #CBSE https://t.co/z31ulvRqsC — Anitya (@Roni_Bhore) July 15, 2026

As soon as the CBSE Class 10th Second Board results are announced, students can access the CBSE Class 10th Second Board results by entering the login credentials, such as their roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth, as applicable. The online marksheet will be provisional. Students should collect their original mark sheets and certificates from their respective schools after the results are announced.

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: How to download?

Go to the official CBSE result website — cbseresults.nic.in or results.cbse.nic.in.

Click on the link that reads “CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026”.

A student will be required to enter the required credentials, including their roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, and the security PIN.

Verify the details entered and click on the Submit button.

Your CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 will appear on the screen, displaying subject-wise marks, grades, overall result status, and other important details.

Download the provisional marksheet in PDF format and take a printout for future reference.

The result link is awaited by over 6 lakh candidates. For more details, visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE).