CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026 news: 6.68 Lakh students await official result announcement; know how to check scorecard once released

Students who appeared for the CBSE Class 10 examination will be able to check and download their results from the board's official websites once they are declared

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CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026 news: 6.68 Lakh students await official result announcement; know how to check scorecard once released(Photo Credit: AI generated)

CBSE Class 10th Second Result 2026 news update: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) will announce the CBSE Class 10th Second Board Result on the board’s official website, cbse.gov.in. Students who have appeared for the CBSE Class 10 examination will be able to check and download their results from the board’s official websites once they are declared. To access the scorecard, candidates will need to enter their required login credentials, such as their roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth, as applicable. The online marksheet will be provisional. Students should collect their original mark sheets and certificates from their respective schools after the results are announced.

In line with the National Education Policy (NEP), CBSE introduced two Board examinations this year. The first was held from February 17 to March 10, 2026, and the second was held in May. For more details, candidates can visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education. 6.68 Lakh students are awaiting the official result announcement.

Also Read: CBSE three-language policy: What challenges will schools face in implementing speaking and listening assessments, in rural and government schools? Explained

Prior to downloading the CBSE Class 10th second board result 2026, a student must enter his/her login credentials. This year, over 6.68 lakh students have appeared for the second board examination. In this article, we have provided you with the step-by-step guide to download the CBSE Class 10th second board result 2026.

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: How to download?

Go to the official CBSE result website — cbseresults.nic.in or results.cbse.nic.in.

Click on the link that reads “CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026”.

A student will be required to enter the required credentials, including their roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, and the security PIN.

Verify the details entered and click on the Submit button.

Your CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 will appear on the screen, displaying subject-wise marks, grades, overall result status, and other important details.

Download the provisional marksheet in PDF format and take a printout for future reference.

Also Read: CBSE Class 10th Second board result awaited; Check passing marks, how to check through Digilocker

When did CBSE conduct the CBSE Class 10th second board examination?

The Board conducted the Class 10th second board examination from May 15 to May 21, 2026. The exam began with Mathematics Standard and Mathematics Basic on May 15. This year, the board conducted the CBSE Class 10th result on April 15 with the overall pass percentage recorded at 93.70%. Several students have taken to X to request that the board release an update related to the CBSE Class 10th result date. At present, CBSE has not released any date and time for the publication of the CBSE Class 10th result date and time.