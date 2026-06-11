CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026: What login credentials should students enter to view marks when declared? Know Steps

The cbse.gov.in and Digilocker will publish the subject-wise Class 10th second board result.

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CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026: What login credentials should students enter to view marks when declared? Know Steps(Photo Credit: Representational Image)

CBSE Latest Update: Social media platforms have begun to flood with questions as to when the Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) will declare the Class 10th Board result. Till now, no official date has been announced by either the Board officials or Dr. Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations, regarding the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026.

Also Read: CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 news: Where and how to check CBSE 10th Session 2 marks when declared? Know step-by-step guide

Tagging Digilocker, UMANG, and CBSE’s official X account, a user wrote, “When cbse 10th 2nd board result will be declared? As per the schedule, the CBSE conducted the Secondary School Examination 2026(Class 10th Second Board Examination) from May 15 to May 21. The cbse.gov.in and Digilocker will publish the subject-wise Class 10th result. Most papers were held from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm, while a few selected subjects concluded at 1:30 pm.

When cbse 10th 2nd board result will be declared? @cbseindia29 @UmangOfficial_ @digilocker_ind — Sandeep Kumar Mishra (@sandeep_cdo2) June 10, 2026

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: How to check the result when declared? Check step-by-step guide

Go to the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) at https://www.cbse.gov.in/.

Look for the link that reads, “Download CBSE Class 10th Result 2026.”

Enter the login details such as application number, password, and captcha code.

Your CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Login credentials required

To access the CBSE Result, a registered candidate must enter his or her roll number, school number, and captcha code. The CBSE Result can also be accessed at results.cbse.nic.in and digilocker.

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Alternate ways to check marks

Candidates can access the CBSE Class 10th Second Board Result 2026 at https://www.cbse.gov.in/ and https://results.cbse.nic.in.

What details are required to check the CBSE Second Board result online?

A student must enter his/her roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, and security pin to download the CBSE Result.