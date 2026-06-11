CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026: What login credentials should students enter to view marks when declared? Know Steps

CBSE Latest Update: Social media platforms have begun to flood with questions as to when the Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) will declare the Class 10th Board result. Till now, no official date has been announced by either the Board officials or Dr. Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations, regarding the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026.
Also Read: CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 news: Where and how to check CBSE 10th Session 2 marks when declared? Know step-by-step guide
Tagging Digilocker, UMANG, and CBSE’s official X account, a user wrote, “When cbse 10th 2nd board result will be declared? As per the schedule, the CBSE conducted the Secondary School Examination 2026(Class 10th Second Board Examination) from May 15 to May 21. The cbse.gov.in and Digilocker will publish the subject-wise Class 10th result. Most papers were held from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm, while a few selected subjects concluded at 1:30 pm.
When cbse 10th 2nd board result will be declared? @cbseindia29 @UmangOfficial_ @digilocker_ind
— Sandeep Kumar Mishra (@sandeep_cdo2) June 10, 2026
To access the CBSE Result, a registered candidate must enter his or her roll number, school number, and captcha code. The CBSE Result can also be accessed at results.cbse.nic.in and digilocker.
Candidates can access the CBSE Class 10th Second Board Result 2026 at https://www.cbse.gov.in/ and https://results.cbse.nic.in.
A student must enter his/her roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, and security pin to download the CBSE Result.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.