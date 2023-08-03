Home

CBSE 10th Supplementary Result to ICAI CA Foundation Result Date: Important Events to Take Place in August

Educational Events: The month of August would be buzzing with a lot of activities related to academics, entrance exams, and results. Right from NEET UG 2023 Counselling to CBSE Supplementary Result, it’s a full house of sorts. Here is a list of important academic events touted to take place in August 2023.

CBSE Class 10th Supplementary Result 2023 Date

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the CBSE supplementary Result for the Class 10th examination soon. Following the release of the CBSE 2023 compartment results, Class 10 students can apply for the Class 11 entrance examination or Class 11th school admission. Although Board has not officially announced the CBSE supplementary Result Date, media reports indicate that Class 10th supplementary results will likely be released this week. Once declared, students can download the CBSE supplementary results 2023 at — cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, and cbse.nic.in.

Name of the Board: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

Official website: cbse.gov.in

cbse.gov.in Download Link: CLICK Here(to be announced soon)

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 2 Registration

The Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) is all set to begin the registration process for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Round 2 Counselling on August 9, 2023. Candidates can register themselves by visiting the official website of the competent authority at mcc.nic.in. The choice-filling process is slated to begin from August 10 to August 15, 2023. Meanwhile, MCC will begin the Choice Locking process from 03:00 PM of August 15, 2023.

Name of the authority: Medical Counselling Committee(MCC)

Official website: mcc.nic.in

Round 2 Registration Link: CLICK Here(to be announced soon)

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Process

The Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) will begin the seat allotment process against the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Postgraduate Round 1 Counselling today, August 3, 2023. Candidates can register themselves by visiting the official website of the competent authority at mcc.nic.in. The MCC NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result will be declared on August 5. Medical students will be allowed to report and join the allotted medical college or institute from August 7 to August 13, 2023.

Name of the authority: Medical Counselling Committee(MCC)

Official website: mcc.nic.in

Round 1 Result Link: CLICK Here(to be announced soon)

IIM CAT 2023 Registration Dates

The Indian Institutes of Management will conduct a computer-based Common Admission Test 2023 (CAT 2023) on November 26, 2023, in three sessions. At present, IIM CAT 2023 Registration process is underway. Candidates can fill up the IIM CAT Application form 2023 by visiting the official website – iimcat.ac.in. The last date to apply is September 13, 2023. CAT 2023 is a prerequisite for admission to various Post Graduate and Fellow/Doctorate programmes of IIMs. CAT 2023 scores are allowed to be used by listed non-IIM member institutions.

Name of the authority: Indian Institutes of Management

Official website: iimcat.ac.in

Registration Link: CLICK Here

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 Date And Time

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India(ICAI) will announce the CA Foundation Result Date 2023 soon. At present, no official date or time for the declaration of the result has been released by the Board officials yet. Once released, candidates can download the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 by visiting the official website – https://www.icai.org/. This year, the Institute conducted the ICAI CA June session examination on June 24, 26, 28, and June 30, 2023.

Name of the authority: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India(ICAI)

Official website: www.icai.org

ICAI CA Foundation Result Link: CLICK Here(to be announced soon)

Delhi University BTech Merit List

Delhi University has released the first list for admission for B.Tech programs under the Faculty of Technology. Interested candidates can download the DU BTech First Merit List 2023 by visiting the official website – engineering.uod.ac.in. For the academic year 2023-24, admission to B.Tech. (Computer Science and Engineering), B.Tech. (Electronics and Communication Engineering), and B.Tech. (Electrical Engineering) of UoD will be done on the basis of the All India Common Rank List of Joint Entrance Examination (Main) -2023 only.

Candidates belonging to UR, OBC- NCL, and EWS categories can report to the Faculty of Technology(FoT) for physical verification of the Certificates/ Documents from August 3 to August 5, 2023. Meanwhile, Candidates belonging to SC, and ST categories can report to FOT for physical verification of the Certificates/ Documents from August 7 to August 8, 2023.

Candidates belonging to PwBD, CW, KM, Orphan, and Single Girl Child categories can report to FoT for physical verification of the Certificates/ Documents from 10:00 AM of August 9, 2023. The last date for online payment of fees is August 10.

Name of the authority: Delhi University

Official website: engineering.uod.ac.in

DU Result Link: CLICK Here

FMGE Result Date 2023

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), the exam-conducting body, will declare the result for the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE 2023) by August 30, 2023. The FMGE June 2023 session was successfully conducted on Sunday, July 30, 2023. Results can be seen on the website – natboard.edu.in. The scorecard will be available for download to the candidates through applicant login using the User ID and Password.

Name of the authority: National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS)

Official website: natboard.edu.in

FMGE Result Link: CLICK Here

