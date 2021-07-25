CBSE Class 10 Result Date And Time: Day after the Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced the results for ICSE (class 10) and ISC (class 12) students, all eyes are now set on the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to make an announcement regarding CBSE 10th, 12 results 2021 date and time. While CBSE officials have asked students to keep an eye on the official website cbse.nic.in for all the latest updates related to board exam 2021 results, speculations are rife that the board may announce the result date and time on Monday. Earlier, CBSE class 10 results 2021 were expected to be declared by July 20, however, there is a certain delay now as the board has directed a few schools to revise the marks of the students after submission.Also Read - CBSE 10th Result 2021 Latest Update: BIG Announcement on Date And Time Expected Soon at cbseresults.nic.in

09:32 AM: Earlier this week, a top CBSE official said that results are delayed this year. "These are extraordinary circumstances as such. The process is elaborate and new for all including schools", NDTV quoted the official as saying.

09:24 AM: How students will be evaluated in absence of exams?

CBSE Class 10 students will be evaluated on the basis of marks obtained in different tests/exams held during the academic year at the school level. Of the total 100 marks, 20 marks will be given to the candidates for internal assessments and 80 marks for their performance in various exams conducted by the school throughout the academic session.

09:18 AM: What if a student is not satisfied with his/her marks?

If a student is not satisfied with the assessment then he/she can appear for the examination once the situation (COVID19) is normal. The CBSE, after announcing the board exam results 2021 will start the online registration to know the exact numbers of the application. Owing to the pandemic, the CBSE had to cancel both class 10 and 12 exams this year.

09:00 AM: The board will release both Class 10, 12 results by July 31, 2021, on its official website cbseresults.nic.in.

