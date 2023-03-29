CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Exam On March 31; Previous 3 Years Sample Paper, Marking Scheme Here
CBSE Board Exam 2023: According to the CBSE class 12 revised date sheet 2023, the Board will hold the Accountancy examination on March 31, 2023.
CBSE Board Exam 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 board exams are underway. According to the CBSE class 12 revised date sheet 2023, the Board will hold the Accountancy examination on March 31, 2023. The examination is slated to be conducted in the morning shift from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. Students are advised to check the exam day guidelines, dress code, and other details here.
CBSE Board Exam 2023: Check Exam Day, Date Time
|Day & Date of the Examination
|Check Exam Time
|Name of the Subject/Paper
|Check Exam Duration
|Friday, March 31, 2023
|10:30 AM TO 1:30 PM
|Accountancy
|3 hrs
CBSE 12th Accountancy Board Exam Sample Question Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme Here
This question paper contains 34 questions. All questions are compulsory. This question paper is divided into two parts, Part A and B. Part – A is compulsory for all candidates. Part – B has two options i.e. (i) Analysis of Financial Statements and (ii) Computerised Accounting. Students must attempt only one of the given options.
- Question 1 to 16 and 27 to 30 carries 1 mark each.
- Questions 17 to 20, 31and 32 carries 3 marks each.
- Questions from 21 ,22 and 33 carries 4 marks each Questions from 23 to 26 and 34 carries 6 marks each
- There is no overall choice. However, an internal choice has been provided in 7 questions of one mark, 2 questions of three marks, 1 question of four marks and 2 questions of six marks.
Any Specific Dress Code?
Regular students will be required to wear school uniforms for the CBSE board exam.
CBSE 12th Accountancy Sample Paper
The CBSE Class 12 Accountancy sample paper and marking scheme are available on the academic website of the board, cbseacademic.nic.in. The maximum mark for the History board exams is 80. The paper will be held for a duration of three hours.
CBSE CLASS 12 Accountancy Sample Paper 2022-23 pdf – Direct Link
CBSE CLASS 12 Accountancy Sample Paper 2021-22 Term 1 pdf – Direct Link
CBSE CLASS 12 Accountancy Sample Paper 2021-22 Term 2 pdf – Direct Link
CBSE CLASS 12 Accountancy Sample Paper 2020-21 pdf – Direct Link
CBSE Board Exam Day Guidelines
- Candidates will strictly follow all the instructions issued by the CBSE from time to time.
- No communication devices are allowed in the Examination Centre.
- Candidates will maintain strict discipline in the examination centre.
- Candidates will follow all instructions given on Admit Card.
- The duration of each examination will be given in the date sheet and admit card.
Candidates must not carry any barred items such as mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, papers, notebooks, scribble pads, and other electronic items to the exam hall. No communication devices are allowed in the Examination Centre. They are not permitted to bring GPS-equipped mobile phones, electronic devices, or any other prohibited items into the exam room. Candidates are advised to check the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education for the latest updates.
