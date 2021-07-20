New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday said that ]July 22 will be the last date for finalising the class XII result. The board also added that the office will remain closed on July 21 on the occasion of Eid-Al-Adha. Earlier, Sanyam Bharadwaj, CBSE examination controller, in a statement asserted that class 10 results 2021 can be expected between July 20-25 and class 12 results by the end of this month, i.e, July 31. However, on Monday, CBSE official Rama Sharma said that results are delayed this year.Also Read - CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Board Likely To Announced Class 10 Results Soon

“These are extraordinary circumstances as such. The process is elaborate and new for all including schools”, Sharma told NDTV. Students waiting for their results are expected to stay tuned to this place and keep an eye on CBSE official website cbse.gov.in or cbse.nic.in for all the latest announcements regarding CBSE Class 1oth, 12th Result 2021. Also Read - CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 to be DECLARED Soon. How to Download Marksheet From Digilocker, Alternative Websites to Check Scores | Step-by-Step Guide Here

Full text of the letter issued:

You are aware that country is celebrating Eid on 21.07.2021. Accordingly, 21.07.2021 has been declared as Gazetted Holiday. Further, all the schools affiliated to CBSE are busy with the preparation of the result of Classes X and XII. For finalizing the class XII result, last date is 22.07.2021 Also Read - CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 Tomorrow Or Delayed? BIG UPDATE on Declaration Date And Time

It is informed that to meet the last date and to assist the schools, all the Regional Offices, CBSE and the Examination Department, CBSE HQ will be functioning from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM. It is further informed that CBSE has also received some queries and requests from the schools through e-mail / whatsapp etc. In this regard, FAQs are being developed and it is expected that the same will be provided to all the schools by 12.00 noon, so that schools can take appropriate action

I am sure that together we can meet the deadline of completing the class XII result and in this process schools may face some problems being result is prepared in this manner for the first time. However, CBSE is committed to provide best of the services to the schools.

How To Check CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 At Cbseresults.nic.in

To check Class 10 CBSE result 2021 at cbseresults.nic.in, follow these steps: