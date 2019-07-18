CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday released class 12th compartment exam result on its official website cbseresults.nic.in.

All those who appeared for the compartment exam must note that the marksheet will be released in the DigiLocker account allocated by the board to every student.

Here is How You Can Check CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2019:

Step 1: Go on the official website cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) Results 2019-Compartment’

Step 3: Enter all the details asked including your roll number, centre number and Admit card ID

Step 4: Click on submit. Your result will be displayed on the screen

This is the direct link, click here

The board announced the class 12th board results on May 2.