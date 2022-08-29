CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon declare the result for the class 12th compartment examination 2022. The Board has conducted the Class 12th compartment examination on Tuesday, August 23. All those students who have appeared for the examination can download CBSE 12th compartment result by visiting the official website(s) cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. To access the CBSE 12th compartment mark sheet, a registered student needs to enter his/her roll number, school number, and date of birth. The compartment exam was conducted on the basis of the term 2 exam syllabus.Also Read - NEET PG 2022 Counselling Postponed To Include More Seats; Check Notification Here

The CBSE compartment examination was conducted across the country at various exam centres in offline mode by following all Covid protocols. In the CBSE compartment exams, students are allowed to improve their performance in one subject.

List Of Official Website to Check CBSE Class 12 Compartment Marksheet 2022?

Apart from the above website, students can also check their CBSE compartment results through SMS, IVRS, and DigiLocker application. Below are the 6-easy steps to download the mark sheet. Follow the procedure given below.

How to Download CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2022?

Visit the official website cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in .

and . Look for the link that reads “CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result” given on the homepage.

Enter the login credentials such as your Class, your roll number, 5-digit school number, and date of birth.

Submit the login credentials.

Your CBSE 12th compartment result will appear on the screen.

Download the CBSE 12th compartment scorecard and take a printout of it for further reference.

The CBSE said that the students offered six or more subjects and were not able to pass in any of the five subjects will also be allowed to take the Compartment exam to improve their performance in the failed subject.