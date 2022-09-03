CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2022 Latest Update: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the Class 12 compartment result 2022 soon. Once released, eligible students can download their CBSE 12th compartment result 2022 by visiting the official website — cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in. To download the CBSE 12th scorecard, a student needs to enter his/her roll number, school number, and date of birth.Also Read - AILET 2023 Exam Date Released at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in; Registration Begins Sept 7

This year, the Board conducted the Class 12th compartment examination on August 23 in offline mode. The CBSE compartment examination was conducted on the basis of the term 2 exam syllabus. Candidates can check the list of official websites and other important details here.

CBSE Compartment Exam 2022: Official Website to Check CBSE Class 12 Compartment Scorecard

Steps to Download CBSE 12th Compartment Scorecard

Go to the official website cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in .

and . Look for the link that reads “CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result” given on the homepage.

Enter the login credentials such as your Class, your roll number, 5-digit school number, and date of birth.

Submit the login credentials.

Your CBSE 12th compartment result will appear on the screen.

Download the CBSE 12th compartment scorecard and take a printout of it for further reference.

CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2022: Other Methods to Check?

Apart from the official website, students who have appeared for the examination can check the CBSE Class 12 compartment scorecard through SMS, IVRS, and DigiLocker application. The CBSE compartment examination was held for students who wish to improve their performance in one subject.

CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2022: Details Mentioned on Scorecard?

The CBSE 12th compartment scorecard will include details such as